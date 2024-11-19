Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Sports
Published

Legalizing sports betting in Texas would pay huge dividends, study says

Texas is one of 11 states where sports gambling remains outlawed

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for November 19

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Texas remains one of 11 states where sports betting is illegal, and a new study showed government officials may want to get with the times.

Eilers & Krejcik, an independent research firm, conducted a new study showing sports betting would pay off for the state of Texas, FOX Business has learned.

The study, "Legal Online Sports Betting In Texas: Revenue Forecast And Economic Impact Analysis," estimates the market could generate over $360 million in direct tax revenue for the state, while adding over 8,000 jobs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barstool casino in Colorado

The Barstool Sportsbook at Ameristar Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colo., on April 30, 2021. (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post / Getty Images)

The report estimated Texas would benefit from over $2.6 billion annually in economic output, adding non-gaming tax revenues generated from legal sports betting are expected to total $24.3 million per year.

Texas Rangers co-owner Neil Leibman is all for bringing legalized sports betting to the state.

"Texas has always led the way in growth and opportunity, but we’re falling behind when it comes to sports betting. Legalizing it would allow us to keep billions in revenue here at home, supporting crucial needs like education and lowering property taxes — all without raising other taxes," Leibman said in a statement.

"Texans are already betting; it’s time we make it safe and fair, while ensuring our state benefits. Letting Texans decide this issue is about economic opportunity and the freedom to choose."

Las Vegas Sportsbook

Gamblers flow into Caesars Sports Book at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino to watch and bet on the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Feb. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (George Rose/Getty Images / Getty Images)

REPORTS: JETS FIRE GENERAL MANAGER JOE DOUGLAS AS WOEFUL SEASON DRAGS ON

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones, the daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, added, "Texans deserve a safe and fair sports betting environment that helps fund critical needs in our state. 

"By legalizing sports betting, we can protect our communities, enhance the fan experience and ensure Texas isn't losing out to other states or the black market. As a mom and sports fan, I believe it’s time to let Texans decide how we move forward, ensuring our state benefits in a meaningful way." 

Over the weekend, the state of Texas hosted the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight, which became the most streamed sporting event ever and the most wagered fight sportsbooks had ever seen.

Mike Tyson Jake Paul

Mike Tyson, left, fights Jake Paul AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Nov 15, 2024.  (Kevin Jairaj/Imagn Images / Reuters)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Missouri became the latest state to legalize sports gambling on Election Day.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.