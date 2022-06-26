Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James 'Triple Logoman' card sells for $2.4M

The card in question is called "Triple Logoman" and contains the NBA patch from three of James' jerseys

Auctioneer Ken Goldin tells FOX Business why a rare LeBron James collectible could rewrite sports memorabilia history.

A one-of-a-kind LeBron James trading card has sold for big money at an auction, but fell well short of what some expected.

The auction ended Saturday with a winning bid of $2.4 million for the "Triple Logoman" card.

The winner of the card had not yet been revealed.

Earlier this month, the collectibles marketplace Goldin, which ran the auction, suggested that the card could fetch the largest price ever for a card.

LeBron Card

A one-of-a-kind LeBron James "Triple Logoman" trading card could net a record sum of nearly $7 million when it comes to auction. The card features game-worn patches from all three NBA teams for whom the superstar has played.  (Goldin Auctions)

It didn't come close to the all-time collectible card champ.

It also didn't beat out another James card which sold for $5.2 million last year.

A Honus Wagner trading card went for $6.6 million last year. 

Honus wagner

A 1909 baseball card shattered records to sell for $6.6 million (£4.8 million) on August 15, 2021). The T206 Honus Wagner is now the most valuable sports card of all time. (Credit: Robert Edward Auctions/Cover-Images.com / Reuters Photos)

This card was part of Panini’s 2020-21 "Flawless" collection which features the NBA logo patch from three of his jerseys, one each from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The card is rare with Panini only creating five "Triple Logoman" cards. 

LeBron James, NBA star

LeBron James (Associated Press / AP Images)

James' was the lone one featuring three patches from a single player.

James is No. 2 on the NBA’s career scoring list and on pace to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot next season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.