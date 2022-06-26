LeBron James 'Triple Logoman' card sells for $2.4M

A one-of-a-kind LeBron James trading card has sold for big money at an auction, but fell well short of what some expected.

The auction ended Saturday with a winning bid of $2.4 million for the "Triple Logoman" card.

The winner of the card had not yet been revealed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Earlier this month, the collectibles marketplace Goldin, which ran the auction, suggested that the card could fetch the largest price ever for a card.

It didn't come close to the all-time collect i ble card champ.

It also didn't beat out another James card which sold for $5.2 million last year.

LEBRON JAMES TRADING CARD TO HIT AUCTION BLOCK, COULD FETCH NEARLY $7M

A Honus Wagner trading card went for $6.6 million last year.

This card was part of Panini’s 2020-21 "Flawless" collection which features the NBA logo patch from three of his jerseys, one each from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.

LAKERS’ LEBRON JAMES IS THE FIRST ACTIVE NBA PLAYER TO BECOME A BILLIONAIRE: REPORT

The card is rare with Panini only creating five "Triple Logoman" cards.

James' was the lone one featuring three patches from a single player.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

James is No. 2 on the NBA’s career scoring list and on pace to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot next season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.