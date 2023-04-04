Expand / Collapse search
NBA

LeBron James, Tiger Woods become first billionaire athletes while still playing

Forbes released its new sports billionaires list

There are 12 new billionaires in the world of sports, and two of them are still active in their sports.

LeBron James and Tiger Woods made Forbes' newest list of billionaire sportspeople, becoming the first billionaire athletes while still playing.

The four-time NBA champion and all-time scoring champion is projected to make over $124 million this year from his contract and endorsements. His net worth is estimated at an even $1 billion.

LeBron James with hands on hips

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game against the Indiana Pacers Feb. 2, 2023, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images / Getty Images)

His biggest deals come from Nike, AT&T and Pepsi, and he also owns stakes in SpringHill, Blaze Pizza, Tonal, a Major League Pickleball franchise and Fenway Sports Group. He's also made over $155 million in basketball contracts. James, 38, has set his sights on possibly owning a team, likely a potential expansion team in Las Vegas, when he retires.

Woods will compete in his 25th Masters this weekend, a tournament he has won five times. He could have become a billionaire in a split second had he accepted an offer to join LIV Golf for what was reportedly close to a 10-figure deal. 

Tiger with driver

Tiger Woods plays a shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Feb. 16, 2023, in Pacific Palisades, Calif.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images / Getty Images)

During his illustrious career, he's earned $1.7 billion in endorsements, winnings and other income. According to the PGA, Woods has made over $120 million in prize money on tour with his 72 victories, tied for the most all-time. Fifteen of those wins have come in majors, second only to Jack Nicklaus' 18.

Lebron James

LeBron James attends Netflix's "Hustle" World Premiere at Regency Village Theatre June 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, three members of the Steinbrenner family, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, Tennessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk and Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner David Blitzer also made the list.