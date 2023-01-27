LeBron James' jersey from Game 7 of 2013 NBA Finals sells for over $3.6 million

The jersey LeBron James wore when he won his second NBA championship has sold for $3.68 million.

James wore the jersey in Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals when his Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs, 95-88, to win their second consecutive title.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The jersey is the third-most-expensive game-worn jersey ever sold by the Sotheby's auction house, behind Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals jersey ($10.1 million) and Diego Maradona's jersey ($9.3 million) worn during the "Hand of God" goal.

James' previously most-valuable game-worn jersey had been his jersey from the 2020 All-Star Game, which sold for $630,000.

SHAQ TAKES JAB AT LAKERS AFTER LATEST TRADE, AS CHARLES BARKLEY BUTCHERS NEWLY ACQUIRED RUI HACHIMURA’S NAME

James dropped 37 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the title clincher. He averaged 25.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in the seven-game series, earning his second straight Finals MVP. James has won the Finals MVP in all four of his championship victories.

Ray Allen extended those Finals with a game-tying corner three with 5.2 seconds left in Game 6. That bout went into overtime, where Miami won, 103-100, in a game widely regarded as one of the best of all time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James, then 28 years old, also won the regular season MVP, the fourth (and most recent) of his career.

A signed James rookie card sold for $5.2 million last year, trailing only a Stephen Curry rookie card ($5.9 million) as the most expensive basketball card ever.