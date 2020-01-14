Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders stadium roof construction months behind schedule

Target date for grand opening could be at risk

Associated Press
Allegiant Stadium promotes connectivity for Raiders' fans: Cox Communications president

Cox Communications president Pat Esser says fans will have a 'very unique experience' when visiting the new NFL Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Installation of a translucent roof for the $2 billion football stadium being built in Las Vegas for the NFL's Raiders is months behind schedule, but officials say it should be ready by the start of next season.

An independent monitor working for the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, however, says the target date for occupancy could be in jeopardy.

Team and construction officials are expected to provide an update Thursday to the stadium oversight panel about the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS' ALLEGIANT STADIUM, BY THE NUMBERS

The roof had been scheduled for completion last fall. Installation is now expected in May.

Officials say the stadium is still on track to open July 31, in time to host its first event Aug. 16.

Operations chief Don Webb declined Monday provide details ahead of the board meeting. He has said some work has been completed ahead of time.

Las Vegas-based Grand Canyon Development Partners said a delay in roof installation could result in weather damage to other work completed ahead of schedule.

Construction began in September 2017. The Raiders played their last game in Oakland last month.

