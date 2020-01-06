Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium, by the numbers

Construction is nearly complete on the state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, the soon-to-be home of the NFL’s Raiders franchise following its relocation from Oakland, California to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Located near the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium is a domed facility with 65,000 seats, retractable windows that offer a view of the Sin City skyline and a silver-and-back exterior to match the Raiders’ famed color scheme. Construction began in late 2017 and is expected to conclude in July 2020, just months before the 2020 NFL season.

“Obviously this city, I expect it’s going to be a Super Bowl city,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month following a tour of the construction site. “This stadium is obviously the jewel that will be part of that.”

The Raiders released drone footage that showed construction progress earlier this month. FOX Business' Liz Claman, the host of "The Claman Countdown," toured the site during the CES tech conference in Las Vegas this week.

Here are key financial details and facts to know about the effort to get Allegiant Stadium ready for play in 2020.

March 18, 2020: The start of the NFL’s 2020 league year, which marks the official start of the Raiders’ stint in Las Vegas.

July 2020: The month Allegiant Stadium is expected to officially open to the public.

$350 million: The record relocation fee paid by Raiders owner Mark Davis in order to move the team from Oakland to Las Vegas

$650: The cost of the most basic season ticket package for the Raiders’ inaugural season in Las Vegas. For that price, fans gain entry to 10 home games. Season tickets for club seats at Allegiant Stadium cost $3,500, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

$1.9 billion: The reported total construction costs for Allegiant Stadium. Initially reported to be $1.8 billion, the budget rose in fall 2019 after stadium officials noted strong revenue from the sale of personal seat licenses and corporate sponsorships.

$750 million: The amount of money that taxpayers contributed toward construction costs.

$400 million: The amount of money the Raiders have raised to date through the sale of personal seat licenses, which allow the buyer to purchase season tickets for a particular seat within the stadium, according to the Review-Journal.

$20 million to $25 million: The amount of money Allegiant Travel is said to have paid to secure naming rights at the facility.

$2.9 billion: The value of the entire Raiders organization, according to Forbes.