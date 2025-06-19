Expand / Collapse search
NBA
Lakers star Luka Dončić speaks on historic $10 billion ownership transfer: 'Excited about the future'

The historic transaction exceeds previous record by nearly $4 billion

One of the Los Angeles Lakers' top stars commented on the historic, $10 billion deal made by the Buss family to transfer majority ownership to Mark Walter. 

Luka Dončić posted on X, saying he's looking forward to meeting with Walter, who also serves as chairman and controlling owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"The Lakers are an amazing organization," Dončić, who was shockingly traded by the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles before the NBA deadline last season, wrote. "I’m looking forward to meeting Mark and excited about the future. 

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić (77) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half in Game 5 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images / IMAGN)

"I am also grateful to Jeanie and the Buss family for welcoming me to LA, and I’m happy that Jeanie will continue to be involved. I look forward to working with both of them to win championships!"

Jeanie Buss, the daughter of the late Jerry Buss, who originally bought the Lakers from Jack Kent Cooke for $67.5 million in 1979, will continue serving in her role as governor of the franchise after the sale is complete. 

She has held that role since her father's death in 2013. 

Jerry Buss’ deal with Cooke also included the old Los Angeles Forum and the Los Angeles Kings franchise of the NHL

Walter, a minority stakeholder of the Lakers before this blockbuster deal, will reportedly pay $10 billion, by far the most for any sale of a professional sports team in history, according to ESPN

Mark Walter, owner and chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, speaks during the unveiling ceremony of a new Koufax commemorative statue at the Centerfield Plaza at Dodger Stadium. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today Sports / IMAGN)

The highest previous sale price was for the Boston Celtics in March 2025, which was $6.1 billion from a group led by Bill Chisholm. 

Walter, the CEO and chairman of the diversified holding company TWG Global, has his fingerprints on other sports organizations, including the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, the Billie Jean Cup and the Cadillac Formula 1 team. 

As of February 2025, Forbes valued Walter’s net worth at $6.1 billion. 

Walter co-founded the global investment and advisory financial services firm Guggenheim Partners in 1999, which has more than $325 billion in assets under its management. 

While the Lakers didn't make an NBA Finals run in this year's playoffs, the future is considered bright for this group, especially after the deal for Dončić. 

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Dončić reacts during the second half in Game 5 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images / IMAGN)

The 26-year-old five-time All-Star fit seamlessly with the Lakers after he was traded in February, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 28 games. 

