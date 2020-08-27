Kushner urges NBA players to formulate 'concrete solutions' amid Jacob Blake strike

White House adviser Jared Kushner said Thursday NBA players were fortunate they were in the financial position to be able to strike in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Continue Reading Below

Milwaukee Bucks players refused to play against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night in protest over the shooting. The other playoff games in the NBA were postponed as well as some regular-season games in the WNBA and MLB.

NBA TEAMS TECHNICALLY FACE PENALTIES FOR FAILING TO SHOW UP FOR GAMES, FORMER EXECUTIVE NOTES

Kushner appeared on Politico’s “Playbook Live” and talked about the NBA players’ strike and what he would like to see as the next step for them.

“What I would love to see the players in the NBA … Again, they have the luxury of taking a night off from work. Most Americans don’t have the financial luxury to do that. I think it’s nice that we’re standing up for the issue but I would like to see them move into concrete solutions that are productive,” he said.

LEBRON BACKS GOODYEAR AMID TRUMP BOYCOTT FLAP: 'SO PROUD TO CALL THEM FAMILY'

Politico’s Jake Sherman noted that LeBron James created a coalition to increase awareness about voting in the election but Kushner said players should reach across the aisle and work with President Trump on issues.

“What I would say is look, LeBron James opened a phenomenal charter school which is making a big difference in Cleveland but then he’s backing people who want … to close down charter schools. If LeBron James reached out to the White House and our people reached out to him we can talk with him and say, 'Look, let’s both agree on what we want to accomplish and let’s come up with a way to get there.'”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Kushner said he didn’t reach out to the Los Angeles Lakers star but planned on it later Thursday.