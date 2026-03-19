Kraft Heinz becomes NFL's first official condiment partner with 5-year global deal

For the first time ever, the NFL has a condiment partner.

The Kraft Heinz Company and the NFL announced a five-year global strategic partnership, uniting one of the world’s biggest food portfolios and the most-watched sports league in the United States to drive fan engagement and food experiences.

This partnership not only unlocks premium stadium and game visibility and integrated co-branding marketing, but also limited-edition packaging on Kraft Heinz products and immersive retail activations for the millions of football fans around the world.

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Kraft Heinz will offer many food favorites, including Heinz, Kraft Velvet, Philadelphia, Kraft Mac & Cheese, Primal Kitchen, Classico and A1, among many others, to some of the biggest moments in football over the coming years.

"We couldn’t be more excited to kick off this breakthrough partnership with the NFL, as our portfolio of iconic brands are a regular part of the game day experience that brings people together," Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer, North America at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement.

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"The new partnership will help us scale, connect and amplify our seat at the table with our fans and customers. From stronger in-store presence and product innovation to deep and meaningful engagement with our consumers and their favorite teams, we look forward to working with the NFL to create unforgettable and delicious game day moments for fans all around the world."

The partnership also helps the NFL accelerate its continued push to touch a broader, international audience. Kraft Heinz will gain access to select overseas games this upcoming season and beyond.

In doing so, Kraft Heinz will work with the league to set up exclusive fan experiences and game day celebrations with the foods they all love.

"Kraft Heinz is an iconic brand with products that are fixtures at kitchen tables, tailgates and beyond," NFL Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Tracie Rodburg said. "This partnership, including its focus on global growth and flag football, is a win for the league and our fans."

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The first big NFL event Kraft Heinz will activate its partnership is at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, the city where Heinz was born.

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