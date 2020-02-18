Kobe, Gigi Bryant-inspired Lamborghini on the market for hefty price tag

A Kobe and Gigi Bryant-inspired purple Lamborghini is up for sale and could be yours if you have about $170,000 to spare.

Joe Carbonara told TMZ Sports on Monday he was saddened to hear the news of the deaths of Kobe and Gigi Bryant that he decided to pay tribute to them in a unique way – decorating a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan in the famous Los Angeles Lakers purple and gold.

The supercar has the No. 24 on each door with a gold racing stripe going down the center of the vehicle. The roof features a mural of the father-daughter duo with a halo about Kobe’s head.

Carbonara told TMZ Sports he got the custom paint job at X-Treme Graphics in Chicago earlier this month. He posted a photo of his car on Instagram showing the vehicle outside the shop on Feb. 8.

Steve Zielinski, the owner of the shop, told the outlet it took two days to complete.

“I had to make sure it was good and not overdone,” he said. “And, we didn't charge for it.”

Celebrities like Ludacris and Lamar Odom touted the car on their own social media.

Carbonara said the car is up for sale and that he has been getting calls for the vehicle to be showcased at a multitude of events.