NBA honors Kobe Bryant by renaming All-Star Game MVP award

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday evening

By FOXBusiness
StubHub waiting on NBA to reschedule Lakers, Clippers game

StubHub GM of Sports Akshay Khanna discusses the record demand for Super Bowl tickets, its loan service and its plan to donate proceeds to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation after the game between the Lakers and Clippers was postponed.

The NBA All-Star Game MVP Award will be known as the Kobe Bryant MVP Award from now on, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced at a press conference on Saturday.

"This trophy will be presented at the conclusion of tomorrow night's All-Star Game, and I know it will be especially meaningful to that player that wins the first Kobe Bryant MVP," Silver said. "This one seems so appropriate here at All-Star because no one embodied All-Star more than Kobe Bryant."

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday evening. The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo are the two players selected to lead the teams facing off at the United Center in Chicago.

Bryant ended his athletic career as a five-time NBA champion. He played 20 seasons with the Lakers before retiring following the 2015-2016 season.

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Arrivals in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., 04/03/2018 ñ Kobe Bryant holds his Oscar for Best Animated Short, with wife Vanessa. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, in January.

FOX Business' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.

