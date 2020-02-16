NBA honors Kobe Bryant by renaming All-Star Game MVP award

The NBA All-Star Game MVP Award will be known as the Kobe Bryant MVP Award from now on, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced at a press conference on Saturday.

Continue Reading Below

"This trophy will be presented at the conclusion of tomorrow night's All-Star Game, and I know it will be especially meaningful to that player that wins the first Kobe Bryant MVP," Silver said. "This one seems so appropriate here at All-Star because no one embodied All-Star more than Kobe Bryant."

WHY DID KOBE BRYANT WIN AN OSCAR?

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday evening. The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo are the two players selected to lead the teams facing off at the United Center in Chicago.

Bryant ended his athletic career as a five-time NBA champion. He played 20 seasons with the Lakers before retiring following the 2015-2016 season.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, in January.

FOX Business' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE