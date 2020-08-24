Kobe, Gigi Bryant to be honored by Lakers before playoff game

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi will be honored by the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night ahead of their game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Continue Reading Below

Part of the tributes includes Gigi’s No. 2 stitched into the upper right side of each player's jersey and Bryant’s signature toward the bottom of them.

CELTICS MINORITY OWNER TO SELL STAKE AT THIS MASSIVE VALUATION: REPORT

The Lakers released photos of what the jerseys will look like before they play the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of their first-round playoffs series. Monday’s game will also be played on Aug. 24 – or 8/24 – the two numbers Bryant wore during his NBA career.

Sunday would have been his 42nd birthday. His widow Vanessa Bryant and others paid tribute to the NBA legend on social media.

LEBRON BACKS GOODYEAR AMID TRUMP BOYCOTT FLAP: 'SO PROUD TO CALL THEM FAMILY'

“Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain,” Vanessa Bryant wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything thrown my way. Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Bryant and Gigi were among those who died in a helicopter crash in California in January.