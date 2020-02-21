Expand / Collapse search
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna buried in unmarked grave

NBA fans and Hollywood stars have been paying tribute to the family

By FOXBusiness
Kobe Bryant’s friends, colleagues and President Trump tweet their condolences to his family and remember the legend who was killed in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. FOX Business’ Ashley Webster with more. video

Remembering NBA legend Kobe Bryant

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who both died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash, were buried in an unmarked grave to protect the privacy of the family.

“Kobe’s family want to ensure total privacy and not turn the cemetery into a circus and upset other families,” a worker at California’s Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary told The U.S. Sun. Bryant was laid to rest there Feb. 7 but the exact plot was not disclosed.

Fans have been gathering at the wrong plot, decorating it with yellow and purple flowers, and memorabilia, after a report that incorrectly pictured another plot as Bryant’s.

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York discusses the death of Kobe Bryant.

A spokesperson for the cemetery told The Sun “as part of our commitment to families, we guard privacy and do not discuss matters with the media. However, we can confirm a photo circulating on certain websites is not the final resting place of Kobe and Gianna Bryant."

A memorial for the Bryants will take place at the Staples Center Monday. Since their deaths, fans in and outside of the sports world have demonstrating grief and showing their support.

At the Oscars ceremony earlier this month, film director Spike Lee donned a purple and yellow suit emblazoned with the number “24” as a tribute to the late star.

