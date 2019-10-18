Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield willing to play for new team if contract extension talks fall apart

Sacramento Kings star Buddy Hield is looking for a big contract extension and openly expressed his frustration Wednesday night about how negotiations are going with the team.

Hield signed a four-year, $15.8 million deal when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans and he was traded to the Kings in during the 2016-17 season. It was his first contract in the NBA, also known as a rookie contract. The deadline to extend players on rookie contracts is Monday.

“If it don't get done, me and my team will look somewhere else, probably look for another home,” Hield told reporters after a preseason game. “Until then, we'll see what happens here. That's the goal, to be here, and I love Sacramento."

“But if they don't want me here, they don't feel like I'm part of the core — I like respect and loyalty and I feel like I'm part of the group that's been getting the team back where it needs to be. So like I said I want to be here, but if they don't want me here I'll find somewhere else to be.”

Hield was offered a four-year deal worth $90 million, Yahoo Sports reported, citing sources. However, the fourth-year guard is reportedly seeking a deal in the $110 million range. The Oklahoma product can receive a deal worth up to $130.7 million, according to Sports Illustrated.

While Hield would probably like to earn as much money as possible, he’s been open to taking less than a max contract in order to attract big-name free agents to come to Sacramento.

“My job is to go out there and kill every night so I can be that max player,” Hield said. “And I feel like, especially a market like this, Sacramento, you guys [reporters] have been covering basketball all your life. Name one big free agent that came to Sacramento.”

If Hield doesn’t reach a deal with the Kings by next week, he would be eligible to become a restricted free agent in the 2020 offseason. According to Spotrac, Hield could be eligible for a $6.4 million qualifying offer from the Kings as a restricted free agent.

Hield was named to the NBA All-Rookie Team for the 2016-17 season. Hield is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists last year.

