KFC 'Seasoned Ticket' chicken wing delivery deal sells out in hours

KFC sold out of its “Seasoned Ticket” packages that allowed customers to receive weekly shipments of fried chicken wings just hours after they went on sale on StubHub, according to the ticket-selling platform’s website.

Customers who bought a $75 ticket can receive a delivery of 48 wings each week for the 10 weeks, as well as a double order in the 10th and final week, which coincides with football season. The offer had a retail value of more than $400, according to StubHub’s FAQ page on the program.

Just 500 “seasoned tickets” were made available to the public, and they didn’t last for long. By Thursday afternoon, would-be purchasers who clicked a link to buy a ticket were directed to a message indicating the deal is already sold out.

“No tickets...now what? We’re all out of KFC Seasoned Tickets,” the message reads, directing customers who missed out to place standard orders for KFC wings.

The “seasoned ticket” itself smells like fried chicken, according to KFC. Customers who managed to buy a ticket can also pick up their wings in-store, but can only get one order at the discounted rate per week.

It’s unclear if KFC and StubHub plan to offer additional “Seasoned Tickets” at any point. A standard order of 48 wings from KFC costs $36.99.

