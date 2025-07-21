Kevin Durant's former Thunder residence hits Oklahoma City market with shocking $35 price tag

NBA superstar Kevin Durant is looking to set up his new life in Houston after being traded to the Rockets from the Phoenix Suns, but a home from his old NBA life is generating a lot of buzz for how low-priced it is.

That’s because the luxury townhouse in Oklahoma City, where Durant starred for the Thunder for nine seasons, was listed for just $35 in late May despite being a fantastic set-up.

The 3,904-square-foot space has four bedrooms in its three stories as well as two kitchens.

So why such a low price tag? Well, Ieasha Larkpor, who has the listing under Thunder Team realty, is using the low price as a marketing ploy.

The property has received 22 offers, she told The New York Post, with the owner of the property expecting to see offers around $1 million for Durant’s old pad.

"The owner felt like a basketball enthusiast or Kevin Durant fan would be interested in owning a piece of history," Larkpor told The Post via email.

Durant bought two townhomes on the same street in 2012 for $1.76 million before selling this current unit to his neighbor in 2017, per Realtor.com.

According to Zillow, the owner of the property purchased the home for $1.15 million in 2017, and it appears that they want some return on the investment. That was the same year Durant moved on to the Golden State Warriors, a team he’d help win two league titles.

But, the mindset that the buyers are able to choose what they feel the home is worth could backfire.

While Durant wasn’t able to bring a championship to Oklahoma City, he’s considered one of the greatest players to ever don the blue and orange jersey, winning his only league MVP with the Thunder during the 2013-14 campaign.

Durant is now focused on helping the Rockets reach new heights during the 2025-26 season. It’s his fifth franchise stop in his future Hall of Fame career, and it will be his 18th year overall in the league.

