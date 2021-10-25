MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. joins Mariners ownership group

Ken Griffey Jr. is back with the Seattle Mariners.

The Hall of Fame outfielder will be the first former player to hold partnership interest in the organization, the franchise announced Monday.

"As I said in my Hall of Fame speech, I’m very proud to be a Seattle Mariner. I’m excited for this incredible opportunity to join John and the rest of the Mariners partnership group. This is a dream come true because of the relationship I’ve always had with the team, its fans, and the city of Seattle," Griffey said in a news release. "I view this as another way to continue to give back to an organization and community that has always supported me, and my family. I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to this organization’s success in any way possible."

"The Kid" is one of the greatest and most recognizable players in franchise history.

Seattle selected Griffey with the No. 1 pick in the 1987 MLB Draft out of Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. In two years, he made his debut as a 19-year-old and finished third in the 1989 American League Rookie of the Year voting.

He played with Seattle from 1989 to 1999. He was a nine-time All-Star with the Mariners and won the American League MVP award in 1997. He led the American League in home runs in 1994, 1997, 1998 and 1999. He would later come back to finish his career with the Mariners in 2009 and 2010.

In total, he was a 13-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016,

"On behalf of all of the partners, I want to welcome Ken," Mariners chairman and managing partner John Stanton said. "Ken has been an icon of our franchise, on and off the field, for over three decades and we are thrilled that he is joining us as a partner. His knowledge of the game, love of the Mariner fans, his experiences as a player, his passion for community service and his desire to help grow our sport will be a welcome, and invaluable, additional voice."

Stanton represented the Baseball Club of Seattle LP, which has 90% of the ownership. Nintendo of America has 10%.