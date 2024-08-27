Kelce brothers' podcasts reaches 'New Heights'

The Kelce brothers have a new team – at least for their "New Heights" podcast.

Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast agreed to a three-year deal with Amazon’s Wondery worth more than $100 million, according to multiple reports. The podcast studio is set to have global distribution rights to the show and an exclusive ad-sales representation deal, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday.

"We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights,’" the NFL titans said in a statement, via Variety. "We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons.

"Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to ‘New Heights’! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3 — see you soon, 92%ers!"

The Kelces started their podcast in 2022 with Wave Sports + Entertainment and exploded in popularity as Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift at the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Travis Kelce went on to win the Super Bowl for the third time with the Chiefs. Jason Kelce retired after the 2023 season, playing his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Their podcast has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at their lives and both have used the platform to dish on their personal lives.

Jason Kelce and his family were also a part of an Amazon documentary. Travis Kelce was also set to host "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?"

"We’ve been watching the growth of the podcast, really since it was launched, and I have been building a relationship with Travis and Jason and getting to know them for a while now," Wondery CEO Jen Sargent told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Sports is a really exciting category for podcast listeners. It’s a strategic priority of Wondery’s and Amazon’s. So there were a lot of reasons to think about joining forces here on the ‘New Heights’ podcast."