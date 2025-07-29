Kai Trump says 'sorry, Grandpa' in playful video promoting Accelerator NIL partnership

Earlier this month, Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, announced her first NIL partnership with Accelerator Active Energy in presidential fashion.

Now, the University of Miami golf commit is back with yet another ode to the 47th president — this time on the course.

In a new video, Kai Trump is seen hitting a golf shot and walking over to a cooler on her cart. As she lifts the lid, an Accelerator is right next to a Diet Coke, her grandfather’s favorite drink.

"Sorry, Grandpa," Kai Trump says while smiling and looking at the camera before taking a sip of her "Rocket Pop" Accelerator.

The announcement of the 18-year-old’s NIL deal, which came on July 15, saw her make a speech at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where she told all "fellow Americans and content creators" that she partnered with and invested in Accelerator.

The company includes Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce and former college gymnast and social influencer Livvy Dune as equity partners.

Kai Trump told FOX Business that it's quite the team to be around for her first NIL deal.

"It's pretty cool, especially being partners with such great athletes and being up there with him," she said.

Kai Trump will be attending the University of Miami in 2026, when she will continue her golf career at the Division I college level. Given her busy lifestyle, which includes a passion for content creation as much as golf, Kai Trump is going to need to be energized to make sure she's getting the most out of each day.

What she loves about Accelerator is, with zero sugar and no Taurine, there's no crash thanks to a proprietary blend of natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics, and cognitive boosters. It's NSF Certified and clinically proven to accelerate metabolism, hence the name.

Kai Trump said Accelerator is "so important to ensuring I stay focused and have extra energy when I’m in the gym, on the golf course, studying, traveling or as part of my daily routine."

Accelerator's athlete roster also includes World Series-champion Evan Carter of the Texas Rangers, soccer star and world champion Lindsey Heaps and top-10-ranked tennis star Paula Badosa.

