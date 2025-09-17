Johnnie Walker unveils 'The Spirit of the Cup' initiative for Ryder Cup, including Devereux Golf collaboration

Golf was invented in Scotland, so it seems fitting Johnnie Walker, another Scottish staple, continues to embrace the game ahead of the country's biggest rivalry next week.

The Ryder Cup, which will be held at the iconic Bethpage Black course on Long Island from Sept. 26-28, is one of the most thrilling rivalries in sports as Team USA and Team Europe battle to see who will own bragging rights until the next tournament in 2027.

So, Johnnie Walker, the world’s No. 1 scotch whisky brand, unveiled "The Spirit of the Cup" initiative that’s fan-first driven and celebrates national pride — no matter which side you’re pulling for.

As part of the initiative, Johnnie Walker collaborated with Devereux Golf, a trendsetting apparel brand, to create fashion dedicated to the tournament’s rivalry. It mixes street style and the energy that New York City can bring out in anyone, given how close this year’s tournament is to the "Big Apple."

From bold jerseys to classic polos and cardigans, golf fans can rep the squad they love, while also showing off their own fashion sense.

But that’s not all. Johnnie Walker also created Cocktail Courier kits, which are available in both U.S.- and Europe-themed editions. The kits feature the Keep Walking 18 cocktail, a golf-themed refreshment that also included Devereux and Johnnie Walker merchandise to celebrate the moment.

Finally, and perhaps the coolest part of the initiative, is getting golf fans together in New York City throughout Ryder Cup week through "The Spirit of the Cup Tour."

Johnnie Walker will be setting up a branded truck that will be stopping at multiple locations through the city to host watch parties, give out exclusive Devereux Golf merchandise, play street golf games, and of course, serve golf-inspired cocktails. While Keep Walking 18 is a classic, Johnnie Lemonade and Blue in One will also be available to anyone who wishes to catch the tournament with the Johnnie Walker team.

This entire initiative is done to deliver on the brand’s mission to make golf accessible, inclusive and fun for everyone. And there’s perhaps no better time to do that as countries unite to support their side in the Ryder Cup.

"At Johnnie Walker, we champion moments that bring people together, and ‘The Spirit of the Cup’ perfectly captures the energy, passion, and camaraderie that golf inspires," Jesse Damashek, senior vice president of whiskey portfolio, Diageo North America, said in a press release.

"Golf has always been part of our history, but this past year we’ve taken bold steps to reenergize that legacy — bringing immersive fan experiences to the Charles Schwab Challenge and Waste Management Phoenix Open, reviving our historic hole-in-one tradition and now channeling the energy of golf’s biggest rivalry to a broader, more connective audience."

