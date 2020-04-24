Jerry Jones conducting 2020 NFL Draft from $250M super-yacht Bravo Eugenia: Report

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to have set up his war room for this week’s 2020 NFL Draft aboard his $250 million super-yacht, the Bravo Eugenia.

Jones’ setup drew immediate interest from NFL Draft viewers when he appeared on live stream for the fully virtual event on Thursday night. Closer inspection revealed that Jones was conducting draft activities from the Bravo Eugenia, according to ESPN investigative reporter Dom Van Natta Jr., who shared a matching photo of the yacht’s interior.

The billionaire Cowboys owner was in a celebratory mood after Dallas landed Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th pick in the first round. Jones was coy when asked directly about his whereabouts on draft night.

“I’ll tell you where I wasn’t and that’s what counts,” Jones told the Dallas Morning News. “The place that you could get fined and lose draft picks if you were anywhere near our complex and all of that. You had to be in your room someplace else away from there and that’s where I was. During the preparation for this draft, the last two or three weeks, I have been in two or three different locations and probably will be in as many as two different locations but in my draft room during this draft.”

Jones was first linked to the super-yacht in late 2018, when multiple outlets reported he had finalized ownership of the Bravo Eugenia. The yacht was constructed by Dutch company Oceanco and engineered by Lateral Naval Architects.

The Bravo Eugenia’s amenities include a beach club, gym, helipad, massage room and sauna. The ship is 360-feet long and has four decks.

Jones docked the super-yacht in Miami earlier this year ahead of Super Bowl LIV. It is named after Jones’ wife.

The 2020 NFL Draft continues on Friday night and will conclude on Saturday.

