Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Super Bowl performance could lead to music sales boost

Pop superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to light up the halftime stage at Super Bowl LIV next month in Miami, which could lead to a boost in sales of their music.

According to halftime history, both singers should expect to see their music sales skyrocket post-performance.

Pop-rock band Maroon 5 saw their sales increase 488 percent after their performance at the 2019 NFL championship game, according to Nielsen. Justin Timberlake saw a 214 percent increase in Spotify streams after his 2018 halftime appearance.

After Janet Jackson’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during the 2004 halftime show, sales for her album “Damita Jo” reportedly declined. No singles came from the album.

Their performance at the big game also has a special meaning for J-Lo and Shakira. During an interview with ET Canada, the two expressed their excitement to be representing the Latino community.

"I love that the Super Bowl has two women performing this year, that they have two Latinos performing this year," J-Lo said in the interview that aired last September. "This is a marker of a new time, not just for the NFL but for the country."

“I’m honored, I’m humbled, to be next to J-Lo, representing the Latino community," Shakira added. "It’s such an important force in the United States.”

The two reiterated that the show will send an important message to the world and for women.

“I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage,” J-Lo said in a statement.

Pop superstar Demi Lovato will be performing the national anthem at the big game, where a single ticket, at the time of this story's publication, can cost up to $21,000.