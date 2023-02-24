Jeff Bezos hires investment firm for possible Commanders bid: report

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos is taking steps toward making a bid on the Washington Commanders, according to a new report in the Washington Post.

Bezos has hired the services of Allen & Company — a New York-based investment firm that is prominent in transactions involving professional sports franchises, according to the paper, which is owned by Bezos.

While it is unclear whether Bezos will make an offer on the NFL team, the fact that he is consulting with Allen & Company shows "a concrete sign of his interest in conducting due diligence and potentially in moving forward in the process," the Post reported.

The report notes that the firm handled the two most recent sales of NFL franchises, transactions involving the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos. David Tepper purchased the Panthers from Jerry Richardson in 2018 for $2.275 billion. And the Broncos were bought last year by a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton in a record $4.65 billion sale for an NFL team.

The Washington Commanders are currently owned by Dan Snyder. Sources inform Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino that Snyder has told the NFL he will not sell the team for less than $6 billion.

Under the NFL's 30% owner equity rule, Bezos would be one of a select few individuals with enough cash on hand to meet Snyder's asking price and hold a 30% stake in the team.

Bezos' current net worth is estimated at $114 billion, making him the fourth-wealthiest person in the world. His company, Amazon, won exclusive broadcasting rights to Thursday Night Football last year in an 11-year deal. If he buys the Commanders, he would easily become the richest owner in the NFL.

A deal where Bezoz partners with rapper Jay-Z to make a bid for the team is still a possibility, but league sources say Bezos wants to retain control of any deal, according to Gasparino.

NFL officials favor Bezos to buy the Commanders, because he can easily meet the 30% owner equity requirement, sources tell Gasparino.