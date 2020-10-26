Indianapolis Colts become Caesars Entertainment's first NFL betting partner

The Indianapolis Colts will be the first NFL team sponsored by Caesars Entertainment and its sports betting partner William Hill US in a deal that includes enticing fans with a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment announced Monday.

Continue Reading Below

"In the digital age, and particularly this virtual world in which we find ourselves now, finding new ways to engage with our fans, partners and community is one of our top priorities," Roger VanDerSnick, the Colts' Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "This partnership with Caesars Entertainment and William Hill will help us better connect with Colts fans everywhere as we navigate this very unique season in 2020 and offer a greater fan experience well into the future."

49ERS' LEVI'S STADIUM TO GO COMPLETELY CASHLESS WHEN FANS RETURN

Caesars will sponsor a free game called "Pick 6 Predictor" on the Colts app that includes weekly prizes and the chance to win a stay at a Caesars Entertainment property in Las Vegas. Caesars will also integrate Colts promotions into its Indiana sports-betting app "pending regulatory approval," the company said.

"William Hill Sports Book entered the Indiana market last year and has seen tremendous success. This latest partnership between William Hill, Caesars Entertainment and the Indianapolis Colts brings together three industry-leaders that are reshaping the way fans engage with sports during unprecedented times," Sharon Otterman, Chief Marketing Officer of William Hill, said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Sports betting is expected to grow in popularity after being legalized in a number of U.S. states. The coronavirus pandemic has also shaken up pro sports. ESPN will use Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill as its sponsor for fantasy products and DraftKings as its exclusive partner for daily fantasy sports games and a sportsbook link-out provider, ESPN announced in September.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Fox Business' Jonathan Garber contributed to this report.