49ers' Levi's Stadium to go completely cashless when fans return

San Francisco 49ers fans can leave the cash at home when they are allowed to return to Levi’s Stadium once coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Levi’s Stadium will be cashless, only allowing card or mobile payments at concession stands, merchandise kiosks and anywhere else the fan will need to make a monetary transaction. Fans are currently barred from entering the stadium, but when they do return things will definitely be different.

“While the move to fully cashless transactions in venue has advanced more quickly due to the ongoing health emergency, this is a direction we have been heading for several years and we know it’s one that will further improve the fan experience at Levi’s Stadium,” 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement.

“Six years of operational data here at Levi’s Stadium tells us that mobile payments are increasing while cash transactions decrease annually. And through our friends at Visa, we know contactless payments reduce transaction times, concessions lines, and some costs.”

Visa, which is a major 49ers partner, will offer fans who only have cash the option of putting it onto a prepaid card worth up to $500 with no transaction fees, according to Sports Business.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons have already offered cashless payments.