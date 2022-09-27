Hurricane Ian forces Rays to alter postseason ticket-sale schedule

The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday announced changes to their postseason ticket sales as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Florida coast.

The Rays are vying for a wild-card spot as the regular season is in the midst of its final two weeks. The 84-win Tampa Bay team is in the second wild-card spot entering the day, only three games behind wild-card leader Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are only up a half-game on the Seattle Mariners.

But with the hurricane expected to hit Florida in the next couple of days, the Rays’ regular-season schedule could be thrown into disarray.

"Due to the potential for inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Rays have announced that ticket sales for potential Postseason games will be postponed," the team said in a news release.

"Tickets for all potential home American League Wild Card Series and Division Series games will go on sale on Wednesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. Season Members, Group Leaders and Rays Insiders subscribed to email newsletters will receive information about updated presale dates and times."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents of the state to make sure they have enough supplies and that those who are evacuating should not go north, but instead evacuate across the state.

He said there was still time for those to "execute what you need to do." But time was running short.

Hurricane Ian has already stormed through Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

FOX Business' Julia Musto contributed to this report.