Hurricane Ian forces Rays to alter postseason ticket-sale schedule

The Rays are on the brink of the postseason

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., discusses how Gov. Ron DeSantis will handle Hurricane Ian as the storm is projected to slam parts of the state. video

Hurricane Ian could be nightmare scenario Florida's been dreading for a century: Rep. Michael Waltz

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., discusses how Gov. Ron DeSantis will handle Hurricane Ian as the storm is projected to slam parts of the state.

The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday announced changes to their postseason ticket sales as Hurricane Ian barrels toward the Florida coast.

The Rays are vying for a wild-card spot as the regular season is in the midst of its final two weeks. The 84-win Tampa Bay team is in the second wild-card spot entering the day, only three games behind wild-card leader Toronto Blue Jays. The Rays are only up a half-game on the Seattle Mariners.

Tampa, Florida in September 2022

The city of Tampa, Florida, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. (DroneBase via AP / AP Newsroom)

But with the hurricane expected to hit Florida in the next couple of days, the Rays’ regular-season schedule could be thrown into disarray.

"Due to the potential for inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian, the Tampa Bay Rays have announced that ticket sales for potential Postseason games will be postponed," the team said in a news release.

Tropicana Field in September 2022

Tropicana Field during the seventh inning stretch in a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sept. 24, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Tickets for all potential home American League Wild Card Series and Division Series games will go on sale on Wednesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. Season Members, Group Leaders and Rays Insiders subscribed to email newsletters will receive information about updated presale dates and times."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents of the state to make sure they have enough supplies and that those who are evacuating should not go north, but instead evacuate across the state.

He said there was still time for those to "execute what you need to do." But time was running short.

Randy Arozarena vs the Blue Jays

Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after hitting a double against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field on Sept. 24, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Hurricane Ian has already stormed through Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

FOX Business' Julia Musto contributed to this report.