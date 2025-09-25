How much Ryder Cup fans are spending at Bethpage Black for their once-in-a-lifetime experience

The Ryder Cup is underway at Bethpage Black, and it is set up to be an unforgettable event.

Tickets went on sale roughly a year ago, and the magnitude of the event saw initial ticket prices at roughly $700 for a grounds pass.

Volunteers actually had to pay $400, but their fee came with grounds access all week and rather pricey Ralph Lauren merchandise, making it worth it.

All you have to do is work a minimum of three shifts, and depending on what your role is, it’s hardly work. Marshals might only work for roughly an hour a day, given the small number of groups out on the course.



The good news for the grounds passes, though, is all the food and nonalcoholic beverages are included. So, indulge in the burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs and other ballpark-type food and enjoy.

The ticket doesn’t give fans free alcohol, though. Sixteen-ounce beers are priced at $15 and $16, with cocktails like a transfusion and mulligan costing $19.50. There are a few others for a couple bucks less.

In the store, however, fans had better be ready to empty their wallets for their unique mementos.



Hats range from around $38 to $50, and it seems like those are the most popular items. That makes sense, given the prices of plenty of other merchandise.



It is nearly impossible to find a shirt for less than $100. Remember, these clothes are rare and are practically defunct after the tournament.



Fans can buy the exact shirts members of Team USA are wearing, but it will cost them about $130.



And as for the long sleeves, most of them are bumped up to nearly $200, although there are some Nike quarter-zips for about $110.



Those Ralph Lauren jackets, though, are costing fans nearly $270.

The Ryder Cup is played in the United States every four years and always at a different course. So, anything a fan buys instantly becomes a piece of sports memorabilia.

So, while one might be scared to spend, just remember it's for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.