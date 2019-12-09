How much college football head coaches made in bonuses this year
Here are some of the biggest names
College football season may be almost over but the big money behind it is still coming in.
Continue Reading Below
That’s according to a new study from USA Today Sports, which tracked how much bonus money head coaches raked in throughout the 2019-2020 regular season, based on contracts obtained through open records. In all, coaches received a whopping $9.5 million.
Here are some of the biggest names and how much they’ve earned:
Ed Orgeron: Louisiana State
$200,000: Win SEC championship
$225,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals
Ryan Day: Ohio State
$50,000: Big Ten coach of the year by media
$100,000: Win Big Ten championship
$250,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals
Dabo Swinney: Clemson
$150,000: Win ACC championship
$150,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals
Lincoln Riley: Oklahoma
$50,000: Win Big 12 championship
$50,000: Team among top 5 in final CFP ranking
$125,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals
Mario Cristobal: Oregon
$150,000: Win Pac-12 championship
$25,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal
Mike Norvell: Memphis
$140,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal
$20,000: Team among No. 25 through No. 11 in final College Football Playoff rankings
Kirby Smart: Georgia
$100,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal
Dan Mullen: Florida
$100,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal
LEBRON JAMES’ NEW PROJECT TO OFFER FREE HOUSING
James Franklin: Penn State
$100,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal
CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO
Kyle Whittingham: Utah
$85,000: Team among top 25 of final College Football Playoff ranking