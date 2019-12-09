Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Money

How much college football head coaches made in bonuses this year

Here are some of the biggest names

By FOXBusiness
close
Forbes Business of Sports writer Chris Smith joins FOX Business to discuss the economics behind college football. video

Here’s why Jacksonville U is discontinuing its Division 1 football team

Forbes Business of Sports writer Chris Smith joins FOX Business to discuss the economics behind college football.

College football season may be almost over but the big money behind it is still coming in.

Continue Reading Below

That’s according to a new study from USA Today Sports, which tracked how much bonus money head coaches raked in throughout the 2019-2020 regular season, based on contracts obtained through open records. In all, coaches received a whopping $9.5 million.

Here are some of the biggest names and how much they’ve earned:

Ed Orgeron: Louisiana State

$200,000: Win SEC championship

$225,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals

Ryan Day: Ohio State

$50,000: Big Ten coach of the year by media

$100,000: Win Big Ten championship

$250,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals

Dabo Swinney: Clemson

$150,000: Win ACC championship

$150,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals

Lincoln Riley: Oklahoma

$50,000: Win Big 12 championship

$50,000: Team among top 5 in final CFP ranking

$125,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals

Kennedy discusses the NCAA moving toward compensating student-athletes for use of their name and likeness. Video

Mario Cristobal: Oregon

$150,000: Win Pac-12 championship

$25,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal

Mike Norvell: Memphis

$140,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal

$20,000: Team among No. 25 through No. 11 in final College Football Playoff rankings

Kirby Smart: Georgia

$100,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal

Dan Mullen: Florida

$100,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal

LEBRON JAMES’ NEW PROJECT TO OFFER FREE HOUSING

James Franklin: Penn State

$100,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Kyle Whittingham: Utah

$85,000: Team among top 25 of final College Football Playoff ranking

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS