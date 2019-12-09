How much college football head coaches made in bonuses this year

College football season may be almost over but the big money behind it is still coming in.

That’s according to a new study from USA Today Sports, which tracked how much bonus money head coaches raked in throughout the 2019-2020 regular season, based on contracts obtained through open records. In all, coaches received a whopping $9.5 million.

Here are some of the biggest names and how much they’ve earned:

Ed Orgeron: Louisiana State

$200,000: Win SEC championship

$225,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals

Ryan Day: Ohio State

$50,000: Big Ten coach of the year by media

$100,000: Win Big Ten championship

$250,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals

Dabo Swinney: Clemson

$150,000: Win ACC championship

$150,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals

Lincoln Riley: Oklahoma

$50,000: Win Big 12 championship

$50,000: Team among top 5 in final CFP ranking

$125,000: Team plays in College Football Playoff semifinals

Mario Cristobal: Oregon

$150,000: Win Pac-12 championship

$25,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal

Mike Norvell: Memphis

$140,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal

$20,000: Team among No. 25 through No. 11 in final College Football Playoff rankings

Kirby Smart: Georgia

$100,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal

Dan Mullen: Florida

$100,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal

James Franklin: Penn State

$100,000: Team plays in New Year's Six non-semifinal

Kyle Whittingham: Utah

$85,000: Team among top 25 of final College Football Playoff ranking

