Horses soon to return to Churchill Downs without fans

The spring meet was scheduled to start last Saturday.

Churchill Downs will open stables at the track and training center in phases starting May 11 before races are run during its spring meet without spectators.

The historic track postponed the Kentucky Derby last month from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will mark the first time since 1945 that horse racing’s marquee event will not be run on the first Saturday in May.

The opening of stables closed since Dec. 31 for winter renovations has been delayed several times. The spring meet was scheduled to start last Saturday.

A statement from Churchill Downs said Kentucky state officials approved opening the stables under strict guidelines to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Racing will begin after track officials evaluate its incoming horse population and load-in procedures, and will be free of spectators until government officials approve their return.

