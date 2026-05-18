Guinness collaborates with Art of Football to deliver jersey exclusive to North America for FIFA World Cup

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to begin June 11, Guinness, the beer from Dublin, Ireland, is launching a soccer-themed campaign called "The World’s Cup" for fans watching around the world.

Guinness, which Guinness North America says is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150, is reimagining its "The World’s Cup" ad from the 1990s in a way the brand says is meant to appeal to both die-hard supporters and casual viewers gathering for matches this summer.

As part of the broader campaign, Guinness collaborated with Art of Football on a limited-edition jersey collection designed specifically for match days.

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While the signature Guinness logo, as well as the Guinness harp, are visible on the front of the jersey, the shirt features a black-and-green patterned base with white and red stripes.

Art OF has collaborated on numerous pieces with Guinness in the past, but this jersey will only be available in North America starting June 8.

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Art of Football, founded in 2013, is a fan-led creative studio that’s dedicated to preserving the culture of sport through the lens of art, making it a fitting collaborator for Guinness’ soccer-focused campaign ahead of one of the world’s biggest tournaments in sports.

The company has also collaborated with brands like Nike and Adidas, while securing licenses with the Premier League, Championship and European Leagues.

For Guinness, though, its "The World’s Cup" campaign isn’t just the limited-edition jersey collaboration. The brand also worked with Art of Football to outfit bartenders and pub staff who Guinness says "make game days lovely, serving pints and creating a sense of connection that keeps fans coming back."

Bartenders and pub staff in Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia and San Francisco will be featured in Guinness content on social media during the campaign.

Guinness Draught Stout will also unveil its limited-edition soccer packs with a design created by Brooklyn-based illustrator and designer Sophia Yeshi, whose work is known for bold visual storytelling and themes of diversity.

The packs, sold in 4-packs and 8-packs, will be available nationwide for a limited time, according to Guinness.

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Finally, Guinness has more in store, but it will be keeping it a surprise as the World Cup gets closer.

"Soccer is at its best when everyone feels part of it, and Guinness has always stood for that same spirit of togetherness," Karissa Downer, Director of Guinness, said in a press release. "Whether you're an avid supporter or simply here for a good time, Guinness makes game day feel more welcoming, more connected and more memorable. With 'The world's cup,' we are celebrating the pubs, pints and bartenders who turn every match into a moment worth sharing. The beautiful game deserves a beautiful pint and a room full of fans to enjoy it with."

Guinness says consumers should drink responsibly.

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