NFL's Greg Robinson, arrested with 157 pounds of pot, earned fortune in football

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson, who faces federal drug distribution charges following an arrest in Texas this week, is a former top NFL draft pick who has amassed a fortune playing in the league.

Continue Reading Below

Robinson, 27, was the second overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, selected ahead of future stars such as Oakland Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack and Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. To date, Robinson had earned more than $29 million during his six-year pro career, including $6.4 million for the 2019 season alone, according to Spotrac.

Robinson and former NFL player Jaquan Bray were arrested this week on federal charges of marijuana possession with intent to distribute. A U.S. Border Patrol unit stopped the two individuals at a checkpoint in a remote area of West Texas, according to a criminal complaint released by the U.S. Justice Department.

COULD JOE BURROW REFUSE TO SIGN WITH BENGALS AFTER NFL DRAFT?

Authorities discovered about 157 pounds of marijuana inside large duffel bags in the car. The two men allegedly asked a third passenger, who was not charged with a crime, to claim the marijuana was his own in exchange for money. The individual refused.

THE RICHEST NFL TEAM OWNERS

The 157 pounds of marijuana has an estimated street value ranging from $300,000 to $750,000 depending on its quality and location of sale, The Action Network reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Robinson and Bray each face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Robinson is a free agent following the 2019 season. The Browns recently informed his representatives that they did not intend to retain him in 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The Associated Press contributed to this report.