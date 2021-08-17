Greg Norman on golf’s exploding popularity: America brought sport back during pandemic

Golf has been on a wild swing, as the sport has rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic.

"America really brought golf back during the pandemic," Golf legend Greg Norman told "Varney & Co." Tuesday.

Norman, who knows a thing or two about the sport — having spent 331 weeks as the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer in the 1980s and 1990s, and winning 89 professional tournaments (including 20 PGA Tour tournaments and two majors) — admitted that he was initially alarmed when courses were locked down worldwide during the early stages of the pandemic.



America, though, was really at the "forefront" of the sport.

GOLF LEGEND GREG NORMAN SELLS $55M BEACHFRONT FLORIDA ESTATE, BUYS $12M GOLF COMMUNITY HOME: REPORT

"Golf is an outdoor sport," Norman told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. "You can get out there, you can walk around, you're in the environment, and you're in the fresh air."

In spring 2020, more than half of the U.S. golf courses were temporarily closed due to COVID, the National Golf Foundation reported. By June, more than 98% of facilities had reopened as the socially distant sport was deemed safe to play.

Business spiked 23% in 2021, and increased 19% before the pandemic, according to the National Golf Foundation.

The sport is reportedly poised for its best year since Tiger Woods was at the height of his popularity two decades ago.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Norman added golf truly resonated with consumers due to more idle time and disposable income.

"The general public is getting out there to enjoy golf," he concluded. "Total participation is up incredibly."



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS