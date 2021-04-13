Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Golf legend Greg Norman sells $55M beachfront Florida estate, buys $12M golf community home: Report

Golf icon and his wife reportedly moving back to Australia

close
Dan Roccato on home loans, lenders  video

Vacation-home buyers boost mortgage market

Dan Roccato on home loans, lenders 

Golf legend Greg Norman is out of the sand and just off the fairway after reportedly selling a beachfront Florida estate and buying another home in a private golf community.

Norman and his wife, Kristen Norman, recently sold their sprawling estate, "Tranquility," for $55.1 million, The Palm Beach Post reported.

The 8.31-acre property stretches across Jupiter Island, from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway. 

 Greg and his wife, Kristen Norman, recently sold their sprawling estate, "Tranquility," for $55.1 million, The Palm Beach Post reported. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

TOMMY HILFIGER BUYS PALM BEACH HOUSE FOR $9M: REPORT

Multiple luxurious homes on the estate include a combined 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and six half-baths in 31,800 square feet, according to the former listing. Amenities in the main house include a pair of 1,900-bottle wine cellars, a bar, a movie theater and an elevator.

The property includes 172 feet of ocean frontage and 370 feet of Intracoastal water frontage. There are also two pools, a spa, tennis court and a boathouse. 

The buyer is the family of Lex Wexner, founder of Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands, the Post reported.

The 8.31-acre property stretches across Jupiter Island, from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway. (The Jills Zeder Group/ photography by Shawn Hood Media)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kristen Norman addressed the move on her Instagram page, writing "so long" to the estate.

"You were all-consuming and bloody demanding these last 10 years, and you damn well almost killed me a few times lately but boy oh boy, I never EVER will forget you and all the memories you gave me, my family & my friends," she wrote.

The sale comes after the New York Post reported the Normans had also sold their Colorado ranch for $40 million as they planned to move back to their native Australia. 

The sale comes after the New York Post reported the Normans had also sold their Colorado ranch for $40 million. (Shawn O'Connor Photography)

However, they will still own another home in Florida since, days after selling "Tranquility," the couple paid $12.2 million for an abode about 30 minutes away in the Old Palm Golf Club, The Palm Beach Post reported.

The 11,837-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the former listing. 

The double-lot property sits by a nice pond at one end of the club’s 19-hole course. It features resort-like amenities with a large pool, swim-up bar, summer kitchen, cabanas and a tennis court. The property also includes a guest house. 