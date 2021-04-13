Golf legend Greg Norman sells $55M beachfront Florida estate, buys $12M golf community home: Report

Golf legend Greg Norman is out of the sand and just off the fairway after reportedly selling a beachfront Florida estate and buying another home in a private golf community.

Norman and his wife, Kristen Norman, recently sold their sprawling estate, "Tranquility," for $55.1 million, The Palm Beach Post reported.

The 8.31-acre property stretches across Jupiter Island, from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway.

Multiple luxurious homes on the estate include a combined 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and six half-baths in 31,800 square feet, according to the former listing. Amenities in the main house include a pair of 1,900-bottle wine cellars, a bar, a movie theater and an elevator.

The property includes 172 feet of ocean frontage and 370 feet of Intracoastal water frontage. There are also two pools, a spa, tennis court and a boathouse.

The buyer is the family of Lex Wexner, founder of Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands, the Post reported.

Kristen Norman addressed the move on her Instagram page, writing "so long" to the estate.

"You were all-consuming and bloody demanding these last 10 years, and you damn well almost killed me a few times lately but boy oh boy, I never EVER will forget you and all the memories you gave me, my family & my friends," she wrote.

The sale comes after the New York Post reported the Normans had also sold their Colorado ranch for $40 million as they planned to move back to their native Australia.

However, they will still own another home in Florida since, days after selling "Tranquility," the couple paid $12.2 million for an abode about 30 minutes away in the Old Palm Golf Club, The Palm Beach Post reported.

The 11,837-square-foot home includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the former listing.

The double-lot property sits by a nice pond at one end of the club’s 19-hole course. It features resort-like amenities with a large pool, swim-up bar, summer kitchen, cabanas and a tennis court. The property also includes a guest house.