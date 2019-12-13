Green Bay Packers offer hot drinks to tackle freezing temperatures

The Green Bay Packers are sending their fans to the concessions stands at Lambeau Field in a bid to fight off extreme cold temperatures forecasted for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The Packers will offer free hot beverages to attendees as part of their annual “Fan Appreciation Game.” Fans have the option of receiving free Kwik Trip hot chocolate or free hot cider at select locations around Lambeau Field.

Under normal circumstances, hot chocolate and hot cider each cost $5 per cup at Lambeau Field. The team offered the deal in tandem with their concessions partner, Delaware North. The giveaway is limited to two free hot drinks per customer.

Weather forecasts call for below-freezing temperatures for scheduled kickoff time at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, creating a potentially dangerous situation for Packers fans. The temperature is expected to hit a high of 17 degrees with a wind chill factor of eight degrees.

“The Packers and law enforcement partners are asking fans to allow for extra time in making their way to the stadium gates, to accommodate for the safety screening process with fans dressed in heavier clothing for the cold,” the team said on its website.

In addition, the Packers are allowing fans to carry extra blankets or unzipped sleeping bags to the stadium to stay warm.

In order to prevent hypothermia or frostbite, the Packers cited tips from Bellin Health advising fans to wear loose, dry layers of clothing, as well as a waterproof layer of outerwear. Attendees are told to drink hot beverages, avoid excessive alcohol consumption and watch for warning signs of hypothermia in frostbite in themselves and others.

