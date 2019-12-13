Giants release Janoris Jenkins over derogatory slur on Twitter

The New York Giants waived cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Friday, days after he used an offensive term during a social media spat with a fan.

Jenkins, 31, drew widespread criticism earlier this week after he called a fan who criticized the Giants’ recent performance a “retard” on Twitter. He posted an apology on Wednesday after speaking to Giants head coach Pat Shurmur but when questioned about his word choice on Thursday Jenkins was dismissive.

"This was an organizational decision," Shurmur said. "From ownership to management to our football operations, we felt it was in the best interests of the franchise and the player. Obviously, what happened this week, and the refusal to acknowledge the inappropriate and offensive language, was the determining factor."

Jenkins had one year and $11.25 million remaining on his contract with the Giants. He signed with the franchise prior to the 2016 season.

The NFL veteran said he considered his remark a form of “slang” and apologized after the media “started picking it up and making stories."

"Where I'm from, we use all kind of words for slang. If it offends anybody, I'm sorry," Jenkins said. "It's a culture that I grew up in where I'm from, you know what I'm saying. We use all kinds of words for all kinds of slang. If you don't know, it's a 'hood thing. Whatever. I'm not calling nobody no name or pick at nobody. It's just something we use in the hood back at home."

Jenkins appeared to comment on his release on social media on Friday, writing that it was the “best news ever.” Later, he thanked the Giants and their fans for the opportunity to play for the franchise.

The Giants designated Jenkins as “waived/injured.” He has battled an ankle injury in recent days.

