Golf attire brand partners with Kelce brothers' Garage Beer ahead of Masters Tournament

Malbon Golf has been all about relaxing the gentlemen's game, and with its latest partnership, it's staying true to its word.

Travis and Jason Kelce's Garage Beer has been named the company's beer brand.

The partnership was announced a week before the Masters, where Garage will be activating all week long, pouring its 95-calorie, full-flavor light beer alongside limited-edition hand-rolled cigars and co-branded pin flags for guests stopping by.

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"At Garage Beer, we’ve always believed you win by doing things the right way. It starts with making a better product and being yourself as a brand. That’s why Malbon made so much sense for us," Garage Beer Vice President of Marketing Jay McDonald said in a statement to Fox Business.

"Golf’s supposed to be fun, and beer’s always been part of that. It’s a day outside with the crew, cold ones in hand and gear that brings real style to the course. We’re stoked for our official launch in Augusta at Malbon Home and look forward to showcasing what comes next."

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Garage Beer is based in Columbus, Ohio, not far from where Malbon golfer Jason Day lives.

Garage Beer and Malbon will continue showing up together at Malbon Home activations, Bucket Cup events and Sip & Shop retail experiences tied to upcoming apparel capsules, with everything centered around community, content and making golf feel more inclusive and fun.

Where culture and fashion intersect with golf, you'll find Malbon Golf, the brand founded by Stephen and Erica Malbon in 2017 because of their love for the game.

It's a lifestyle brand that has appealed to the likes of famous rappers, skateboarders, athletes in other sports, the everyday golfer and Tour players like Day, who wanted individuality back on the course.

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Malbon's mission is "to inspire today’s youth to participate in the greatest game on Earth."

Partnering with possibly the two most famous NFL brothers ever figures to help that cause.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.