Giants celebrate win with drinking games at New Jersey bar: SEE IT

New York Giants players celebrating Sunday’s win stopped by a New Jersey bar, and they stayed to party and play drinking games, videos posted to social media show.

Two-time Superbowl MVP Eli Manning, breakout quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley unwound at the northern New Jersey hotspot, Green Rock Tap & Grill, on Sunday evening after beating the Washington Redskins 41-35 in overtime earlier in the day.

Dressed in khakis and collared shirts, the NFL stars played drinking games, including flip-cup, while Manning was spotted throwing napkins — a common activity at the “Sunday fun-day” bar.

The G-Men are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles at Metlife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

