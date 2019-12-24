Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Giants celebrate win with drinking games at New Jersey bar: SEE IT

Eli Manning, Daniel Jones and Saquon Barley were celebrating Sunday's win against the Washington Redskins

New York Giants players celebrating Sunday’s win stopped by a New Jersey bar, and they stayed to party and play drinking games, videos posted to social media show.

Two-time Superbowl MVP Eli Manning, breakout quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley unwound at the northern New Jersey hotspot, Green Rock Tap & Grill, on Sunday evening after beating the Washington Redskins 41-35 in overtime earlier in the day.

Dressed in khakis and collared shirts, the NFL stars played drinking games, including flip-cup, while Manning was spotted throwing napkins — a common activity at the “Sunday fun-day” bar.

The G-Men are scheduled to play the Philadelphia Eagles at Metlife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

