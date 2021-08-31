Gayle Benson, owner of Saints and Pelicans, donates $1 million to Ida relief

Gayle Benson, the owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, made a $1 million donation to the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Benson said those who also want to donate can go to the team’s website to contribute.

"The Saints and Pelicans want to do everything within our power to assist those who have been impacted by the storm and have activated the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund to support our community throughout Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. We will be collecting funds to distribute to organizations working in our community to support disaster relief caused by Hurricane Ida," the team’s website says.

Ida struck over the weekend and left a million Louisiana residents without power, including the entire city of New Orleans. Officials have said it would take weeks to restore power.

Benson said she and team officials have been in touch with government officials about helping. Ochsner Sports Performance will be used as a FEMA staging area.

"Our team is safe and focused on preparing for, and winning, the first regular game against the Green Bay Packers," she said. "We look forward to returning to New Orleans to continue those preparations as soon as our government leaders say it is safe to do so. Fortunately, the Caesars Superdome received only minor damage and will be prepared to host games as soon as the city’s infrastructure will allow. We greatly look forward to representing our city, state and region this season as we work together to restore our community. We know how much winning games can unite and inspire people in our region and we can’t wait to take advantage of that responsibility and opportunity.

"Together, we will overcome these challenges the way we have so many times before and we will be stronger as a result."