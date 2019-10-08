Legendary golfer Gary Player auctions replica Claret Jug from 1968 Open Championship victory

Legendary professional golfer Gary Player has auctioned off the lone replica of his Claret Jug from the 1968 Open Championship to support his charity.

Player, who amassed 24 PGA Tour victories, won the Open Championship three times in his career; the others were in 1959 and 1974.

The Claret Jug is given to the winner of the Open Championship, commonly referred to as the British Open. The first was awarded to Walter Hagen in 1928, and while winners must return it to the Royal and Ancient Golf Club before the next year’s tournament, they receive a replica to keep. Player's 1968 version sold for $40,000.

The auction was a part of the Gary Player Invitation at GlenArbor Golf Club in Bedford, N.Y. The event raised $114,000 for the Player Foundation, which aids underprivileged children and communities around the world.

“Out of all the things I have achieved in my life and career, I am most proud of the impact the Player Foundation has made on those in need,” Player said in a statement on his website. “From ensuring proper education for underserved youth to helping communities in need, my foundation continues to be the driving force behind all that I do."

The Gary Player Invitation is a global event. The next tournament will be held in South Africa from Nov. 22-24.