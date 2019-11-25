Fox Sports nabs big ratings for Pats-Cowboys and big dollars for big game

If you are more a fan of Super Bowl advertising than of the teams that play in the big game, good news for you. All the TV ads have been sold.

Ad Age, Variety and other trade publications are reporting today that the Fox Television Network has sold out all of its Super Bowl in-game TV ad inventory in what is reportedly one of the quickest sellouts in years. According to the Sports Business Daily, the average rate for a 30-second ad for the Feb. 2 game is $5.2 million. Fox Sports did not respond to requests for comment on Super Bowl ad pricing.

Word of the Super Bowl ad spending comes just one day after Fox Sports scored a major NFL win Sunday. The matchup between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys received a 19.5 overnight rating and a 40 share nationally. That’s tied for the highest rating for any regular-season NFL game on any network since 2007 and according to Fox Sports' website. It tied for the most-watched Fox broadcast since 1996.

The high tune-in came as many NFL fans believe it could have been a preview for the Super Bowl. According to the sports betting website The Lines, the Patriots are an odds-on favorite to get to the big game and the Cowboys round out the top eight. Sitting between the two teams are (in order) the Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

While the championship game will feature as many ads as it has in the past, there will be fewer commercial breaks. According to Variety, Fox will cut the number of breaks to four from five per quarter. Some advertisers already committed to the game include automaker Hyundai and sports TV staple Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Super Bowl LIV is slated for Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Fox is the parent corporation of Fox Sports and Fox Business.