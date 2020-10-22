Former NFL great turns golf hobby into Topgolf partnership

Atlanta Falcons’ great Roddy White traded in his helmet for golf clubs.

Continue Reading Below

The former All-Pro wide receiver decided to take on golf when the coronavirus pandemic hit because there weren’t many other places open, and it instantly became a challenge for White, who turned the sport from a hobby into a partnership with Topgolf.

FALCONS' GREAT RODDY WHITE TALKS ABOUT THE MOST 'REMARKABLE' THING HE'S SEEN IN THE NFL

“I learned how to go out there, and I practiced a little bit more,” White told Fox News on Tuesday. “And then when I really got into it, I just started to go to Topgolf a lot more. I’ve been challenging myself each and every week to go out there and hit golf balls. It’s been a nice hobby that I picked up, and I just love doing it now.”

FANDUEL, TURNER SPORTS AGREE TO EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP

White and famous hip-hop artist and entertainer Ludacris participated in the launching of the new Angry Birds gameplay that will bring the mobile game to a virtual-reality experience offered at Topgolf. The objective will be to hit the golf balls into buildings and you have three opportunities to knock the buildings down, and you will get points accordingly.

“If you have any kids that can’t really hit a golf ball straight, this is the game for them,” White said. “They can actually see themselves knocking down buildings and things like that. That’s the great part about it.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson started “The Dirty Bird” dance as a celebration for when he scored touchdowns during his playing days. So it only made sense for White, who spent all 11 seasons of his professional career in Atlanta, to bring the “Angry Birds Dance” to celebrate at Topgolf when you take down buildings in the game.