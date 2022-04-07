Former MLB star Keith Hernandez: Baseball is not dying

A New York Times opinion piece Wednesday took a swing at the sports industry and declared, "Baseball is dying. The government should take it over."

In a FOX Business interview Thursday, two-time New York Mets World Series champion and former All-Star Keith Hernandez argued the newspaper's argument strikes out.

"I don't think baseball is dying. I think it needs some tinkering. I think the speed of the game needs to be picked up," Hernandez told "Varney & Co."



DEREK JETER STEPS DOWN AS MARLINS CEO, SHAREHOLDER

"Athletes have gotten bigger…stronger and faster…those dimensions still work."

Hernandez’s comments come as Major League Baseball kicks off its 2022 season with Opening Day.

The Cubs and Brewers will start Opening Day with a seven-game slate at Wrigley Field. Two openers were postponed until Friday due to inclement weather – the New York Yankees vs. the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins vs. Seattle Mariners.

Varney asked Hernandez if he misses being on the playing field.

"Oh, sure," he answered. "I was very lucky."

"I had 20 years in professional baseball – 17 years in the big leagues – and got to win two World Series championships…I feel very blessed and fortunate," Hernandez remarked.

The 68-year-old former MLB star said it's time to "pass the baton."

Hernandez suggested which baseball players fans should watch out for this season.

"Ronald Acuña…with the Braves is one to watch because he's coming off that ACL injury…Great talent. All-Star," he noted.

He added a few other teams to look out for that may hit a home run to the World Series.

"I think the Mets have made great strides…The Dodgers are always going to be formidable…It's hard to get to the World Series, and it's also hard to win it, but injuries are a factor you just can't predict," Hernandez said.

In his 20-year career, Hernandez gave a few pointers to speed up the game to make it more interesting.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Less walks, less strikeouts…they've taken away with the smaller parks, they've taken away the gaps, the alleys and allow the outfielders to play shallower," he concluded.

"Now it's kind of become base-to-base because the outfielders are able to play shallower and the ballparks are smaller. But those are the things that I think could help out the game."