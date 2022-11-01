Former CNN president Jeff Zucker could lead billion-dollar sports investment fund: report

Former CNN president Jeff Zucker is in discussions to lead a $1 billion sports investment fund for RedBird Capital Partners, according to The Ankler.

RedBird recently partnered with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia to purchase the XFL from Vince McMahon adding to recent partnerships with the YES Network, Fenway Sports Group, and AC Milan.

Zucker was the president of CNN from January 2013 until his resignation this past February after he failed to disclose a consensual affair with CNN's Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Offier Allison Gollust.

When he resigned from CNN, he also resigned as the chief of WarnerMedia News & Sports.

According to The Ankler, Zucker was unlikely to return to the news because of the controversy, but many believed he could enter the world of sports or even Hollywood.

Zucker also "flirted with the idea of running for office."

He also served as CEO and president of NBCUniversal, where he oversaw marketing for the Olympics. While with CNN, he did the same with Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, and AT&T SportsNet.