Former American speedskater arrested after incident on flight to Salt Lake City

American Airlines incident ends in emergency landing in Tulsa

A former American speedskater was arrested after causing a disruption on board a flight from Charlotte to Salt Lake City and forcing the crew to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

James Cholewinski, 32, was removed from the plane and arrested for public intoxication after American Airlines flight 807 landed safely in Tulsa, according to NBC Charlotte.

The incident started when a mother and her daughter called for a flight attendant and told the person that another passenger had assaulted them, a witness told the station. The women and the man were reportedly separated on the flight while the plane was making its way into Tulsa.

James Cholewinski competes during U.S. Speedskating Championships on December 26, 2009 in Kearns, Utah. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“American Airlines flight 807 from Charlotte to Salt Lake City diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma last night due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement met the flight, removed the passenger, and the flight continued to Salt Lake City,” the airline told NBC Charlotte in a statement.

The FBI was investigating the allegations, Tulsa Airport police said.

Cholewinski previously tried out for the U.S. Olympic team prior to the Sochi Games, according to Speed Skating News. He did not make the team.

He last competed in 2014 and was listed as retired.