Doug Flutie announces return of Flutie Flakes

Doug Flutie, former NFL great and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, announced Tuesday the return of his famous cereal, Flutie Flakes.

Continue Reading Below

The former Buffalo Bills quarterback will mark the official relaunch of the cereal on Dec. 9 when he returns to New Era Field to be honored as the “Legend of the Game” when the Bills play the Baltimore Ravens.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“The success of Flutie Flakes 20 years ago helped to raise much needed awareness about autism and initial funds for the Flutie Foundation,” Kristen Kuliga, Flutie’s agent and Vanguard Sports Group executive vice president, said in a news release. “As one of the first cause related initiatives by an athlete and brand, we are thrilled to re-launch a commemorative box to support the autism community again.”

The first launch of Flutie Flakes occurred in 1998-1999. The plan was to only sell 20,000 boxes but the cereal’s popularity took off and more than 2 million boxes were sold. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. The group has distributed more than $14 million to various autism organizations and families.

MMA STAR CRIS CYBORG ASKING FOR DONATIONS TO HELP BOY, 5, BATTLING CANCER

“We are thrilled to be working once more with Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism to further support their tremendous efforts,” Ty Ballou, the CEO and president of PLB Sports and Entertainment said in a news release. “We are thrilled to be working once more with Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism to further support their tremendous efforts.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Boxes can be purchased later this month online as well as at Wegman’s, FYE and Walmart.