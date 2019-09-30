Florida Gators to wear 1960s-era uniforms in rivalry game against Auburn Tigers

The Florida Gators announced they will wear throwback jerseys for their conference matchup against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

Florida made the announcement Sunday — a day after the team defeated Towson 38-0. And the jerseys can be purchased in blue and orange for $99.99.

Florida will wear blue jerseys, white pants, black shoes and a white helmet during the game. The helmet has an “F” with an orange ring round the letter.

The Gators wore the same uniform in the 1960s and is supposed to be an ode to Steve Spurrier, who was the quarterback of the team from 1963 to 1966. He won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s best player during the 1966 season.

During the 1960s, the Gators appeared in five bowl games, including three Gator Bowls, a Sugar Bowl and an Orange Bowl. Florida only lost in the Sugar Bowl during that decade.

Florida and Auburn have one of the top rivalries in the SEC. The two teams have played 83 times and Auburn has the edge over Florida with 43 wins over the Gators.

The two teams first met on Oct. 12, 1912. In that game, the Tigers defeated the Gators 27-13.

Florida and Auburn haven’t played each other since 2011. Auburn got the better of Florida in that matchup, 17-6.

Going into Saturday’s game, Auburn is ranked No. 7 in the country while Florida is No. 10. The game has College Football Playoff implications and will affect both of their postseason paths dramatically.

Florida and Auburn are both 5-0 this season.