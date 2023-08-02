Feds hit WWE's Vince McMahon with subpoena; executive recovering from spinal surgery

A search warrant and federal grand jury subpoena were executed against WWE chairman Vince McMahon last month, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

As government investigations into McMahon are ongoing, the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission said no charges have been brought. WWE said it received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents concerning the investigation and related matters.

"WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government’s need for a complete process," the company said.

The WWE launched an investigation into McMahon alleging a $3 million payment from the wrestling executive to a departing female employee following a consensual affair, The Wall Street Journal reported last week. WWE’s probe into the issue was completed last year.

"In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me," McMahon said in a statement. "That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so.

"I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing."

McMahon retired last year amid a sexual misconduct scandal. He came back to the company in January amid the possibility of a sale floating over the company’s head. He was later elected executive chairman.

His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, had taken over alongside Nick Khan as co-CEO when McMahon retired. Stephanie McMahon has since stepped down as chairwoman and co-CEO.

Back in April, WWE and UFC merged into a multibillion-dollar sports entertainment company and formed a new publicly listed company called TKO Group Holdings.

Additionally, on Wednesday, the WWE filing said McMahon is also taking a medical leave as he recovers from spinal surgery.

Khan said McMahon had major spinal surgery about two weeks ago. He didn’t provide a timetable for his return.

WWE said it earned $410.3 million in the second quarter of the year. The company will hold its premier premium live event, SummerSlam, on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.