FanDuel teams with female-owned roastery to deliver coffee blend to refuel Team USA fans for 2023 World Cup

When the United States women's national soccer team kicks off its 2023 World Cup against Vietnam Friday at 9 p.m. ET, it will be 1 p.m. Saturday in New Zealand for them.

There's a massive time difference that many countries around the globe will have to deal with when rooting on their favorite teams for this World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

For the United States, it's a 14-hour difference compared to Eastern Standard Time.

"The time difference is tricky," USWNT legend Carli Lloyd told Fox News Digital. "Sydney is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. New Zealand has some time changes as well in there. I find it easier coming in this direction. It’s harder when you’re going back or coming from Europe. They’ve always mapped it out where they go over with enough time, and they get acclimated and kinda settled in."

For fans back home, some long nights and early mornings are expected with how the USWNT's Group E in the World Cup plays out.

The USWNT enters the World Cup looking to make history. No team at any level — men’s, women’s or senior — has won three straight tournaments.

If it all plays out how experts believe it will, the USWNT should be delivering many wins down under.

"It’s in the DNA of the team to know that there’s always going to be that pressure, and you want to thrive in that moment," Lloyd said of the team. "I think they’re going to be really excited to finally get started and kick off that first game."