Fanatics teams up with Kevin Durant's sports media brand to help athletes' post-retirement business careers

Fanatics and Boardroom announced a partnership with one another on Thursday that will aim to help athletes in their business careers after their playing days are over.

Boardroom, the sports media and entertainment platform co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman, will collaborate with Fanatics to offer a three-day program of professional development initiatives designed specifically for athletes and their management teams.

The first program, dubbed "Boardroom University," will take place at the second annual Fanatics Fest, which will be at Javits Center in New York from June 20-22.

The program will incorporate a wide range of experiences, including one-on-one mentorship, dinners with CEOs, entrepreneurs and industry leaders, curated panel discussions, hands-on sessions with Fanatics executives, a Mitchell & Ness design challenge and Boardroom Meeting House at Fanatics Fest.

"The spirit of Boardroom has always been to bring people into the rooms we're lucky enough to be in and curate spaces to share knowledge," said Kleiman, who also serves as Durant's agent. "I'm excited to partner with [Fanatics founder and CEO] Michael Rubin and the team at Fanatics to expand the work they've already done in this space and bring some incredible programming to athletes and their teams."

Rubin added, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Rich, KD and the entire team at Boardroom to reimagine and elevate Fanatics’ athlete development efforts. Fanatics exists because of the incredible athletes across all sports and the connections they have to fans around the world, and we have a commitment to create opportunities for them to thrive beyond their playing careers. That’s exactly what this program is built to do."

Another three-day program will take place in December, the offseason for MLB, the WNBA and the National Women's Soccer League.

Last year's Fanatics Fest featured some of the biggest names in sports, including the aforementioned Durant, Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, Peyton and Eli Manning, Triple H, David Ortiz and Logan and Jake Paul. This year's event is already set to have Brady, Jayden Daniels, Ja'Marr Chase, and Micah Parsons, with plenty to be announced.

