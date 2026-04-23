Fanatics, NFL announce multi-year partnership for on-site retail at marquee events, including 2026 NFL Draft

As the 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off, Fanatics and the NFL announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership where the global sports platform will be the league’s official on-site retail partner at marquee events like the one set for Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Fanatics will be bringing its on-site retail expertise to marquee global events, including the Super Bowl, NFL Kickoff, NFL International Games, NFL Flag Championships, NFL Scouting Combine and the Pro Bowl Games.

This marks the first time both sides have come together to impact on-location retail at the Super Bowl and NFL Draft, the latter of which seeing a fun activation for all fans watching their favorite teams draft the future over the next three days.

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Fanatics will be operating more than 10 retail locations throughout the draft footprint in Pittsburgh, headlined by a massive, 13,000-square-foot NFL Shop flagship tent. The footprint will also include satellite trailers, stadium concourse locations and more all conveniently located throughout the North Shore of Pittsburgh, which includes Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park.

There will be more than 250 products from brands like Nike, New Era, Mitchell & ness, Topps, ’47, Homage, Yeti and many more as part of Fanatics’ on-location retail system with the league.

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And even better, for the first time ever, fans at the draft will be able to order a special jersey for any first-round pick moments after that player is selected, with jerseys produced entirely on-site. The jerseys will feature a 2026 NFL Draft patch, the player’s name and the number one on the back – just like the ones they will receive on stage.

"As the NFL has grown into a year-round, global event leader, Fanatics has established itself as the perfect partner to meet consumer demand for the best merchandise possible," Casey Collins, NFL Senior Vice President of Consumer Products and Licensing, said in a statement. "We look forward to working in lockstep with Fanatics to deliver every fan a world-class retail experience during the League’s biggest moments."

Fanatics’ expanded partnership with the NFL taps into the global sports platform’s merchandising and operational capabilities, while also showcasing its creativity with the retail footprint at these key events each year.

For example, exclusive and unique collaborations and capsule collections were created for the NFL Draft, focusing on the rich history of Pittsburgh. The "Bridge to Greatness" is a Fanatics curated assortment of premium workwear-inspired T-shirts, hoodies, quarter-zips, and coaches jackets in black-on-black and Pittsburgh’s black and gold colorways, which will be available exclusively onsite for the draft. Pittsburgh-based artist Jeremy Raymer will also be hosting a live art activation, creating one-of-one pieces for the collection.

Mitchell & Ness also created a Mac Miller tribute collection for the late Pittsburgh music icon, which includes jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies and hats. From Homage’s tributes to the beloved Primanti Brothers and Mr. Rogers institutions, to designer John Geiger’s collaborations with Fanatics and New Era, the draft will have it all for those in the great city of Pittsburgh as well as those traveling to witness their rookie selections become a part of their team in person.

"Fanatics and the NFL have built a truly collaborative, cross-functional business together, and this partnership is a testament to that growth and a look to the future," Gary Gertzog, Fanatics President of Business Affairs, said in a statement. "The League is reaching more fans across more countries each year, and we believe that our global scale and expertise in merchandising and retail operations set us up perfectly to super-serve the fan experience across these coveted, marquee sports moments."

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Fanatics was already the official e-commerce partner of the NFL, but this partnership significantly expands their work together, impacting the millions of fans in the States and beyond to deliver an unparalleled fan experience during football’s greatest events.

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